Angel Tree Program now taking appointments

Appointments are being taken now for the Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Salvation Army Meridian is making appointments now for this year’s Angel Tree Program.

Applicants may call 601-483-6156, Monday through Thursday, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Registrations are limited to parents or guardians with children ages 12 and under in their custody.

There is a check list to follow. Applicants must have:
Photo I.D.
Social Security cards for everyone in your household
Birth certificates for each eligible child and parent
If legal guardian, approval letter of documents proving it
Proof of address - copy of lease or mortgage
Current utility bill
Proof of household income
If no income, you must have 2 of the following forms of verification:
* Letter from Social Security Office showing proof of Social Security claim filed
* A layoff or termination statement from last employer
* Statement of unemployment claim filed or denied
* A recent doctor’s statement verifying applicant’s health status/ability to work

