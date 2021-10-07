Angel Tree Program now taking appointments
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Salvation Army Meridian is making appointments now for this year’s Angel Tree Program.
Applicants may call 601-483-6156, Monday through Thursday, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Registrations are limited to parents or guardians with children ages 12 and under in their custody.
|There is a check list to follow. Applicants must have:
|Photo I.D.
|Social Security cards for everyone in your household
|Birth certificates for each eligible child and parent
|If legal guardian, approval letter of documents proving it
|Proof of address - copy of lease or mortgage
|Current utility bill
|Proof of household income
|If no income, you must have 2 of the following forms of verification:
* Letter from Social Security Office showing proof of Social Security claim filed
* A layoff or termination statement from last employer
* Statement of unemployment claim filed or denied
* A recent doctor’s statement verifying applicant’s health status/ability to work
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.