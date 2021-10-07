Angel Tree Program now taking appointments

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Salvation Army Meridian is making appointments now for this year’s Angel Tree Program.

Applicants may call 601-483-6156, Monday through Thursday, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Registrations are limited to parents or guardians with children ages 12 and under in their custody.

There is a check list to follow. Applicants must have: Photo I.D. Social Security cards for everyone in your household Birth certificates for each eligible child and parent If legal guardian, approval letter of documents proving it Proof of address - copy of lease or mortgage Current utility bill Proof of household income If no income, you must have 2 of the following forms of verification:

* Letter from Social Security Office showing proof of Social Security claim filed

* A layoff or termination statement from last employer

* Statement of unemployment claim filed or denied

* A recent doctor’s statement verifying applicant’s health status/ability to work

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.