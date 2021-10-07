City of Meridian Arrest Report October 7, 2021

Robbery

At 3:35 PM on October 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 500 block of Front Street Extension. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and his gun was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 2:32 PM on October 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of 22nd Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.