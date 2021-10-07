Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 7, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket 3(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 6, 2021 at 6:00 AM to October 7, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 3:35 PM on October 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 500 block of Front Street Extension. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and his gun was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 2:32 PM on October 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of 22nd Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

