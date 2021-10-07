COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,112 new cases, 10 new deaths
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The latest Mississippi State Department of Health report showed 1,112 new cases, 10 new deaths and 63 outbreaks at long-term care facilities as of October 6.
The MSDH states 9,778 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.
Click here to find county-by-county case numbers, deaths and LTC facility outbreaks. Vaccinations are available at multiple locations around the state. Find a provider near you. See local county vaccination totals below:
|County
|People Receiving at Least One Dose
|% of Total Pop. Receiving at Least One Dose
|People Fully Vaccinated
|% of Total Pop. Fully Vaccinated
|Clarke
|7,910
|51%
|6,963
|45%
|Kemper
|4,236
|43%
|3,855
|40%
|Lauderdale
|36,033
|49%
|32,316
|44%
|Neshoba
|9,047
|31%
|7,989
|27%
|Newton
|10,305
|49%
|9,248
|44%
|Wayne
|7,924
|39%
|6,880
|34%
