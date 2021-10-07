Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,112 new cases, 10 new deaths

The latest Mississippi State Department of Health report showed 1,112 new cases, 10 new deaths and 63 outbreaks at long-term care facilities as of October 6.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The latest Mississippi State Department of Health report showed 1,112 new cases, 10 new deaths and 63 outbreaks at long-term care facilities as of October 6.

The MSDH states 9,778 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.

Click here to find county-by-county case numbers, deaths and LTC facility outbreaks. Vaccinations are available at multiple locations around the state. Find a provider near you. See local county vaccination totals below:

CountyPeople Receiving at Least One Dose% of Total Pop. Receiving at Least One DosePeople Fully Vaccinated% of Total Pop. Fully Vaccinated
Clarke7,91051%6,96345%
Kemper4,23643%3,85540%
Lauderdale36,03349%32,31644%
Neshoba9,04731%7,98927%
Newton10,30549%9,24844%
Wayne7,92439%6,88034%

