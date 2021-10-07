COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,112 new cases, 10 new deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The latest Mississippi State Department of Health report showed 1,112 new cases, 10 new deaths and 63 outbreaks at long-term care facilities as of October 6.

The MSDH states 9,778 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.

Click here to find county-by-county case numbers, deaths and LTC facility outbreaks. Vaccinations are available at multiple locations around the state. Find a provider near you. See local county vaccination totals below:

County People Receiving at Least One Dose % of Total Pop. Receiving at Least One Dose People Fully Vaccinated % of Total Pop. Fully Vaccinated Clarke 7,910 51% 6,963 45% Kemper 4,236 43% 3,855 40% Lauderdale 36,033 49% 32,316 44% Neshoba 9,047 31% 7,989 27% Newton 10,305 49% 9,248 44% Wayne 7,924 39% 6,880 34%

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.