Dobbs: Monoclonal antibody therapy prevented nearly 3K hospitalizations since June

(St. Claire HealthCare)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An increasingly popular therapeutic treatment is saving lives in the fight against COVID-19.

Monoclonal antibody therapy has prevented almost 3,000 hospitalizations since June and reduced hospitalization or death by 70 percent, studies show.

State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs shouted out those on the frontline administering the therapy.

“Thanks to MS docs, hospitals, clinics, KPMG, and MSDH team for amazing work with monoclonal.”

Dobbs also said Mississippi has an adequate supply on hand.

Monoclonal antibodies are man-made proteins that help your body fight off COVID-19 and reduce the risk of severe disease and hospitalization; but only if the treatment is given right after a diagnosis.

