EMCC preps for homecoming game against Northeast

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The sixth ranked EMCC Lions will face off against the Northeast Mississippi Tigers for Saturday Juco football action.

Settled in at the No. 6 spot in the NJCAA’s Division I football poll for the second straight week, the EMCC Lions are set to kick off October’s slate on the heels of putting together a 5-0 month of September. Following wins over MACCC South Division foes East Central (32-7) and Southwest Mississippi (49-7) to begin the season, the Lions have started MACCC North Division play with victories over Mississippi Delta (56-3), Holmes (49-7) and then-No. 13 Northwest Mississippi (30-21).

Sophomore quarterback Jamari Jones, enters the week tied for third nationally with an MACCC-high 15 touchdown passes after throwing for multiple scores for the fourth consecutive week and reaching the 300-yard passing mark for the second time this year a week ago at Northwest.

On the heels of his career-best, 129-yard rushing effort on 18 carries during last week’s crucial road victory over Northwest Mississippi, Perryman rates as EMCC’s leading ball carrier for the year with 310 rushing yards and a team-most four scores via the ground.

Defensively as a team on the season, the Lions have totaled 37 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, including 16 quarterback sacks. Following his season-best, 13-tackle performance a week ago against the Rangers, Syracuse transfer Lee Kpogba has registered a team-high 43 total stops on the year. South Florida transfer Trey Laing and freshman defensive lineman Devonyal Lofton share the club lead with five quarterback sacks each. Within EMCC’s defensive secondary, freshman strong safety Jeremy Mack Jr. is tied for second nationally with his three pass interceptions that were picked off during successive games.

Guided by seventh-year head football coach Greg Davis, the 1-4 Northeast Mississippi Tigers are coming off last week’s 31-17 home win over rival Itawamba. NEMCC opened the season with a grueling four-game September stretch that resulted in setbacks to MACCC South Division powers Jones (41-17), Mississippi Gulf Coast (18-16) and Hinds (18-13) along with a division-opening 45-13 road loss to Northwest Mississippi.

The Lions are unbeaten in homecoming contests during the Stephens era at 12-0, while he owns an 11-1 career mark versus Northeast. Kickoff for the MACCC North Division gridiron meeting is set for 2 p.m. at EMCC’s Sullivan-Windham Field.

