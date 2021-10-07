Advertisement

Flash flooding having major impacts across central Alabama

Flooding on Montgomery Hwy. near the Riverchase Galleria
Flooding on Montgomery Hwy. near the Riverchase Galleria(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parts of Central and Eastern Alabama are seeing major flash flooding across the area. Authorities are asking you not to travel unless you are in an area impacted by flooding.

Officials in Hoover say flooding in several areas have caused stranded vehicles and water rescues. Authorities says they’ve seen flooding on Stadium Trace Parkway and Flemming Parkway, in the 1100 block of Riverchase Parkway West, and Regions Drive and Riverchase Parkway East.

