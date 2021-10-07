Graffiti rampant in downtown Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We’re still finding areas of graffiti across downtown Meridian just days after vandals damaged and defaced several buildings

This time they hit many spots in the downtown area, spray painting many disturbing images around the city.

The most common tags are the letters QCK and the word “Canceller”.

Most of the tags are simple drawings that don’t have much meaning but the vandals have also spray painted foul language, lewd and obscene pictures and even death threats.

These same images were tagged on buildings across downtown last week.

The Historic African American District was also hit.

“Almost every weekend folks are gathering up here and spraying walls and we don’t know what all activities are taking place. But we have asked the police department to help as much as they can and to patrol the downtown areas and hopefully, with you doing the stories and people getting the word out then, folks will understand that this is destruction. This is destruction to the city property that we’re all paying taxes to provide and it’s destructive to the business owners that are trying to provide a service to the people of Meridian and in the area and trying to make a living,” said Community Development Director Craig Hitt.

It’s important to remember that vandalism can be a felony in Mississippi depending on the amount of damage done and is punishable with up to a $1000 fine.

Hitt also told us that they are in the process of getting more cameras to place in the garage as well as on some of the busier streets downtown.

