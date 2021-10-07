Advertisement

Inmate death at EMCF under investigation

Jeremy Russell, an inmate at East Mississippi Correctional Facility, was reported unresponsive...
Jeremy Russell, an inmate at East Mississippi Correctional Facility, was reported unresponsive in his cell Thursday morning.(Mississippi Dept. of Corrections)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Correctional Facility said it’s investigating the death of inmate Jeremy Russell, 21, who was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday around 11:20 a.m.

EMCF said medical staff immediately responded and administered first aid. Local paramedics arrived a short time later and pronounced Russell dead.

An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death. Russell was serving a five-year sentence for burglary in Panola County. He was sentenced in March 2021.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate recent homicide.
Person of interest speaks with investigators following homicide
Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
10-year-old killed in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
An innocent bystander in town for Cruisin' the Coast was shot in the chest after gunfire was...
UPDATE: Two people shot on Hwy. 90 in Biloxi, including man visiting for Cruisin’ the Coast
Jacoby Cortez Hersey, 31, charged with armed robbery
1 of 2 suspects arrested in Monday robbery
Ty Christopher Daniels is wanted in a shooting that happened Sept. 25.
Police say ‘love triangle’ led to shooting

Latest News

BFRS crews, BPD officers save woman from car in floodwaters
Woman pulled from floodwaters, revived in Birmingham
Shana Little, 25, set her house on fire while she and her two children were inside, according...
Woman charged after setting house on fire with children inside
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe
Benita Garner, 41, faces numerous charges related to a wanted suspect.
Sumter Co. dispatcher arrested for giving information to wanted person
Carl Sudduth, Councilman - Livingston
Livingston councilman indicted on forgery charge