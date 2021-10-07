Inmate death at EMCF under investigation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Correctional Facility said it’s investigating the death of inmate Jeremy Russell, 21, who was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday around 11:20 a.m.

EMCF said medical staff immediately responded and administered first aid. Local paramedics arrived a short time later and pronounced Russell dead.

An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death. Russell was serving a five-year sentence for burglary in Panola County. He was sentenced in March 2021.

