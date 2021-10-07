LCSD schools receive 5,000 brochures designed to debunk vaccine myths

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Montgomery Institute has joined forces with the Lauderdale County School District to help educate students and parents about COVID-19.

Today, Community Health Improvement Network Board President Archie McDonald presented the school district five-thousand brochures that are designed to debunk myths and answers questions that parents may have about COVID vaccinations.

”The vaccine because it’s on everyone’s mind,” said McDonald. “Right now is just a great focal point for our organization to be able to stress how important it is for people who are able to get the vaccine and who’s doctors advise them to get the vaccine to go ahead and get it.”

“That’s our mission,” said DeShannon Davis with the Lauderdale County School District. “That’s our goal. We want to make sure we put the right information in the hands of our parents so they can make informed decisions. This brochure is going to help us do just that. We’re going to be able to dispel some myths they have about the vaccine and make a decision if their child should take the vaccine or not. We’re just helping in the process is all we’re doing.”

The brochures will be distributed to all Lauderdale County schools.

