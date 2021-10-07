Advertisement

LCSD schools receive 5,000 brochures designed to debunk vaccine myths

Debunking COVID Myths
Debunking COVID Myths(wtok)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Montgomery Institute has joined forces with the Lauderdale County School District to help educate students and parents about COVID-19.

Today, Community Health Improvement Network Board President Archie McDonald presented the school district five-thousand brochures that are designed to debunk myths and answers questions that parents may have about COVID vaccinations.

”The vaccine because it’s on everyone’s mind,” said McDonald. “Right now is just a great focal point for our organization to be able to stress how important it is for people who are able to get the vaccine and who’s doctors advise them to get the vaccine to go ahead and get it.”

“That’s our mission,” said DeShannon Davis with the Lauderdale County School District. “That’s our goal. We want to make sure we put the right information in the hands of our parents so they can make informed decisions. This brochure is going to help us do just that. We’re going to be able to dispel some myths they have about the vaccine and make a decision if their child should take the vaccine or not. We’re just helping in the process is all we’re doing.”

The brochures will be distributed to all Lauderdale County schools.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate recent homicide.
Person of interest speaks with investigators following homicide
Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
10-year-old killed in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
An innocent bystander in town for Cruisin' the Coast was shot in the chest after gunfire was...
UPDATE: Two people shot on Hwy. 90 in Biloxi, including man visiting for Cruisin’ the Coast
Jacoby Cortez Hersey, 31, charged with armed robbery
1 of 2 suspects arrested in Monday robbery
Ty Christopher Daniels is wanted in a shooting that happened Sept. 25.
Police say ‘love triangle’ led to shooting

Latest News

BFRS crews, BPD officers save woman from car in floodwaters
Woman pulled from floodwaters, revived in Birmingham
Shana Little, 25, set her house on fire while she and her two children were inside, according...
Woman charged after setting house on fire with children inside
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe
Benita Garner, 41, faces numerous charges related to a wanted suspect.
Sumter Co. dispatcher arrested for giving information to wanted person
Carl Sudduth, Councilman - Livingston
Livingston councilman indicted on forgery charge