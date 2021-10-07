Livingston councilman indicted on forgery charge

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - A Livingston city councilman has been indicted by a grand jury for forgery.

According to the District Attorney’s Office in the 17th Judicial Circuit, District 3 Councilman Carl Sudduth was using his employer’s money to pay a coworker following a workman’s comp claim.

They say Sudduth falsified a tax document to cover up the payments.

He’s charged with second degree forgery, which is a felony.

They also added that this crime had nothing to do with the city of Livingston nor Sudduth’s capacity as a city councilman.

