Livingston councilman indicted on forgery charge
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - A Livingston city councilman has been indicted by a grand jury for forgery.
According to the District Attorney’s Office in the 17th Judicial Circuit, District 3 Councilman Carl Sudduth was using his employer’s money to pay a coworker following a workman’s comp claim.
They say Sudduth falsified a tax document to cover up the payments.
He’s charged with second degree forgery, which is a felony.
They also added that this crime had nothing to do with the city of Livingston nor Sudduth’s capacity as a city councilman.
