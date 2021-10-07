Meridian Police Chief to host ‘meet and greet’ events for each ward

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young will take time in the next couple of weeks to hear from people in each ward. She’s hosting ‘meet and greet’ meetings at the police station courtroom on 22nd Avenue South.

This will be a chance for people in the community to meet the chief, as well as share their concerns.

The meetings will all be held between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Meridian Police Dept. courtroom: Ward 1 - Monday, Oct. 11



Ward 2 - Tuesday, Oct. 12



Ward 3 - Wednesday, Oct. 13



Ward 4 - Thursday, Oct. 14



Ward 5 - Wednesday, Oct. 20 (Ward 5′s meeting was rescheduled to Oct. 20, so it wouldn’t conflict with local football games.)



“I think that the chief is going to be able to get the information that she needs from the suggestions, from the comments, from the issues that she can now be more aware of, so that she can do what she needs to do to truly curb the crime,” said Ward 5 Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey.

“We have a very accessible city government. We have very accessible department heads. So we need to take advantage of that. That’s a huge advantage that we in Meridian that other cities don’t have. But if this gives an extra opportunity for people to realize that they can interact with people that can directly make a difference in their lives, then we are very blessed to have that,” said Brickhaus owner and Ward 5 resident Bill Arlinghaus.

Young told Newscenter 11 she’s very eager to meet people and hear what they have to say. She added that there will be opportunities to hold more meetings like this in the future.

