Mr. Ray Scruggs, age 71, of Meridian passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at his residence. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Ray is survived by his spouse, Bessie Silliman; children, Curtis Scruggs, Angela Collis, Stephanie Harper (Russ); Jonathan Scruggs (Kim), Brenda Burton, and Cedric Silliman; grandchildren, Eugene Collis, Samantha Collis, David Collis, Jr., Ethan Collis, Ciera Scruggs, Destiny Harper, Jeremiah Harper, Summer Scruggs, Rayden Scruggs, Payten Scruggs, Kayden Scruggs, and Graclyn Scruggs; great-grandchildren, Adrian Shable, Jayden Dominguez, and Kasen Scruggs; siblings, Sis Harper, Sue Scruggs, Kay Poffahl, JoAnn Wilson, and Cathy Williams; and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Buddy and Lois Scruggs; one son, Kenneth Scruggs; brothers, Charles Russell Scruggs, Michael Wayne Scruggs, and Bill Scruggs; and one sister, Julia Ann McHaney.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721