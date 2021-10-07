NMSD Superintendent responds to 6-year-old shot at school

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Newscenter 11 is still following that frightening school shooting investigation at Newton Elementary on September 30th.

Newscenter 11 reached out to the school district multiple times for an update on this important case.

Newton Police said 6-year-old Tylin Parker was shot in the leg at school after a gun “accidentally discharged” from another student’s backpack. Newton Police Chief, Randy Patrick said the investigation is ongoing.

We received a written response to our questions from Newton Municipal School District Superintendent, Glenda Nickson Wednesday:

What happened during the time of the shooting?

At the time of the shooting, students were getting ready for dismissal. When the shooting occurred, per school policy, the authorities were notified, and all campuses entered into lockdown. The schools remained in lockdown until everything was secure at which time the students were released home.

Are there protocols currently in place when something like this happens?

Yes, as stated above, when there is notification of a possible active shooter on one of our school campuses, the authorities are immediately notified, and all schools are placed on lockdown until the campuses are secure.

What protocols were taken when the shooting happened?

As stated above, authorities were notified, and the campuses were placed on lockdown until the campuses are secure.

Do y’all plan to add any additional safety measures after this incident happened?

We constantly evaluate our safety policies. Just before this incident, a review of our safety procedures was completed by Homeland Security. We are evaluating their findings to see which, if any, additional safety measures may be implemented.

What will happen with the kid who brought the gun to school?

We cannot comment on issues of student discipline.

Is there anything else you would like to say to ensure parents their children are safe when they go to school?

We continue to evaluate and review our safety procedures. We are looking into having local law enforcement authorities come in and provide programs for our students concerning gun safety. We remain diligent in providing a safe educational environment for our children.

“In closing, we continue to pray for the children and affected families, all our students, their families, and our faculty and staff. We will continue to provide counseling services for any student or staff member who would like to utilize the service. We believe our campuses are safe and will continue to make them as safe as possible for our students and staff,” said Nickson.

Tylin is recovering at home after he underwent surgery. Surgeons put a rod in his femur because his leg was shattered. Tylin will have a second surgery to repair his leg next year.

