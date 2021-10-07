Advertisement

NMSD Superintendent responds to 6-year-old shot at school

Superintendent Glenda Nickson responded to Newscenter 11s questions on school shooting investigation.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Newscenter 11 is still following that frightening school shooting investigation at Newton Elementary on September 30th.

Newscenter 11 reached out to the school district multiple times for an update on this important case.

Newton Police said 6-year-old Tylin Parker was shot in the leg at school after a gun “accidentally discharged” from another student’s backpack. Newton Police Chief, Randy Patrick said the investigation is ongoing.

We received a written response to our questions from Newton Municipal School District Superintendent, Glenda Nickson Wednesday:

What happened during the time of the shooting?

Are there protocols currently in place when something like this happens?

What protocols were taken when the shooting happened?

Do y’all plan to add any additional safety measures after this incident happened?

What will happen with the kid who brought the gun to school?

Is there anything else you would like to say to ensure parents their children are safe when they go to school?

“In closing, we continue to pray for the children and affected families, all our students, their families, and our faculty and staff. We will continue to provide counseling services for any student or staff member who would like to utilize the service. We believe our campuses are safe and will continue to make them as safe as possible for our students and staff,” said Nickson.

Tylin is recovering at home after he underwent surgery. Surgeons put a rod in his femur because his leg was shattered. Tylin will have a second surgery to repair his leg next year.

