‘One for the history books’: First responder’s pictures show incredible flooding in Pelham

Water rescues and flooding in Pelham
Water rescues and flooding in Pelham(Richard Lewis)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Richard Lewis, a WBRC FOX6 viewer and a member of a technical search and rescue team, assisted with the water rescues in Pelham Wednesday night.

Lewis, who said he’s a storm chaser as well, took some incredible images showing the peak of the flooding and the devastation from the onslaught of rain and water.

Lewis took part in several water rescues in the area. There is one image where you can barely see the top of a Jeep completely submerged on Highway 119. Lewis said at one point he was chest deep in water on Highway 119 near the Oak Mountain amphitheater.

We have video of some of that aftermath:

Lewis said Bearden Road also suffered a landslide where the whole hillside gave way. Lewis said this will definitely go down as one for the history books.

Related Article:

https://www.wbrc.com/2021/10/07/flash-flooding-having-major-impacts-across-alabama/

