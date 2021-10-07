Advertisement

Pelham safety officials pull off massive rescue effort after torrential rain and flooding

Water rescues in Pelham
Water rescues in Pelham(Jade G)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Pelham endured a downpour that quickly resulted in flooding throughout the city Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

According to Pelham safety officials, the rescue effort was enormous and required personnel from across the state and the use of almost all resources available.

According to Pelham Fire Chief Mike Reid, rescue calls began coming in around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. As call volume increased, five areas of command were setup to manage the scope of the situation.

In total the city received 282 calls for service. 82 people were rescued from homes and 15 to 20 people were rescued from vehicles.

15 agencies from around the state and more than 100 personnel were deployed to assist.

12 boats were deployed as well as three Humvees, three high water vehicles and dozens of additional rescue vehicles.

According to Chief Reid, the city received 10 to 13 inches of rain overnight.

Caption

Only one injury was reported, a feat officials consider a success considering the circumstances.

“It could have been a lot worse. It’s always bad when property is damaged but we’ll take that over life any day,” said Pat Cheatwood, Pelham Chief of Police.

“We want to tell those that have suffered so much tonight, here in the city of Pelham and in Shelby County, that our hearts go out to you and that we’re thinking of you,” Hub Harvey, Shelby County EMA Director.

Harvey stated that the county plans to have building inspectors out Thursday to identify the extent of the damage.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday morning the EMA director reported trees and power lines still down and urged caution to commuters.

Related articles

Roads reopen, couple okay after cars partially submerged in flooding on Highway 119

Pelham City Schools closed, Cullman County Schools delayed because of flooding

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate recent homicide.
Person of interest speaks with investigators following homicide
Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
10-year-old killed in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Jacoby Cortez Hersey, 31, charged with armed robbery
1 of 2 suspects arrested in Monday robbery
Ty Christopher Daniels is wanted in a shooting that happened Sept. 25.
Police say ‘love triangle’ led to shooting
The Charleston County coroner is expected to provide an update on the identity of a foot found...
Foot found near Fort Sumter belonged to woman last seen in August of 2020

Latest News

A Pelham police vehicle is parked near floodwaters on County Road 52 Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in...
1 child, 1 adult die in floods in Alabama from slow-moving front
Graffiti on the walls of Mr. Carwash.
Graffiti rampant in downtown Meridian
I-459 NB shutdown from Morgan Rd. to Hwy 150
I-459 NB shutdown from Morgan Rd. to Hwy 150
BFRS crews, BPD officers save woman from car in floodwaters
Woman pulled from floodwaters, revived in Birmingham
Hoover rescue working to locate vehicle with 2 occupants swept away in flood waters
Hoover Fire working to locate vehicle swept away in floodwaters with 2 people inside