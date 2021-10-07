Advertisement

Rain will be hard to find for a series of days

A series of dry days in our forecast
A series of dry days in our forecast
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After dodging rain for most of the week, we finally get to dry out. Aside from a stray shower or storm today (mainly for our AL counties), there will be lots of sunshine to enjoy with highs climbing into the mid 80s. The upper-level low that kept our weather pattern unsettled is now well north of our area. So, we get a break from wet weather just in time for our end of week and weekend plans.

Friday into the weekend, temps will be at or a little above the average with highs in the mid-upper 80s each day. Again, no rain is expected, but it will remain muggy. So, it’ll feel a little hotter than the actual temp each afternoon. Make sure to dress in light weight clothing, and stay hydrated if you plan to do any outdoor strenous activities. If you’re heading to the State Fair in Jackson, plan for similar heat...if not a tad hotter.

Early next week, rain chances will sneak back into the forecast as an upper-level ridge of high pressure breaks down and some disturbances start influencing our weather. Highs, next week, will remain at or slightly above average.

Weather - October 6, 2021
Drier weather moves in for the end of the week