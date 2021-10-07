The sky brightens as we approach the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our trend toward drier weather has started. A couple of stray showers are still possible through Thursday, but the rain will be much more isolated in nature as compared to previous days.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance for a couple of stray showers. The low temperature by morning will be near 65 degrees. Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower or two. The high temperature will be near 84 degrees.

This Weekend

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be mostly sunny. The days will warm from mid-60s in the mornings to mid-80s in the afternoons. Weather looks dry and comfortably warm for high school football games on Friday night. This weekend looks great if you’re hoping to get outdoors.

Our Next Rain Maker

Our next rain maker is a cold front that has been on track to arrive on Monday. New data, however, indicate that the cold front may stall northwest of us without reaching our area. If this happens, the chance for rain will likely not come together for us. Sometimes the forecast data will show a sharp change and then trend back in the original direction. For now, I’ve kept some rain in Monday’s forecast, but I’ve decreased the probability a bit. I’ll trend down or back up over time depending on the direction of new data through the rest of this week.

