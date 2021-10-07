Advertisement

Sumter Co. dispatcher arrested for giving information to wanted person

Benita Garner, 41, faces numerous charges related to a wanted suspect.
By Tom Williams
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Sumter County dispatcher has been arrested on numerous charges by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Brian Harris said Benita Garner, 41, was assisting a wanted person, Curtist Hines, by telling him exactly where deputies were. Harris said Garner was also providing Hines with copies of warrants and incident reports.

She’s charged with Hindering Prosecution, Obstructing Government Operation, Conspiracy to Hinder Business, Divulge Information Obtained through Criminal Eavesdropping or Criminal Surveillance and Reckless Endangerment.

Garner was booked into the Johnny Hatter Detention Center on a $19,000 cash bond. She has since bonded out of jail.

