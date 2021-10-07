Sumter Co. dispatcher arrested for giving information to wanted person

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Sumter County dispatcher has been arrested on numerous charges by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Brian Harris said Benita Garner, 41, was assisting a wanted person, Curtist Hines, by telling him exactly where deputies were. Harris said Garner was also providing Hines with copies of warrants and incident reports.

She’s charged with Hindering Prosecution, Obstructing Government Operation, Conspiracy to Hinder Business, Divulge Information Obtained through Criminal Eavesdropping or Criminal Surveillance and Reckless Endangerment.

Garner was booked into the Johnny Hatter Detention Center on a $19,000 cash bond. She has since bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.