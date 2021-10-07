Advertisement

UPDATE: Two people shot on Hwy. 90 in Biloxi, including man visiting for Cruisin’ the Coast

An innocent bystander in town for Cruisin' the Coast was shot in the chest after gunfire was...
An innocent bystander in town for Cruisin' the Coast was shot in the chest after gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles Wednesday night. The victim was standing here on the southeast corner of Highway 90 and Rodenberg when he was shot, said police.(WLOX)
By Tristan Ruppert and Lindsay Knowles
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A second person came forward for help overnight after gunshots rang out Wednesday night on Highway 90, striking an innocent bystander in town visiting for Cruisin’ the Coast.

The shooting happened around 9:30pm in an area that is currently filled with dozens of camper trailers and hundreds of people visiting for the weeklong car show.

Police said two vehicles were exchanging gunfire when a man in town for Cruisin’ the Coast was shot one time in the chest.

Around 2:30am Thursday, a second victim went to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound, said Biloxi Police Capt. Brian Dykes. The second victim is believed to be connected to the shooter, said the captain.

No arrests have been made at this time.

According to police, the shots were fired on the northwest corner of Rodenberg and Highway 90. The victim was near the southeast corner of that intersection when he was shot.

“Two individuals in two separate vehicles were shooting, which appears at this time to be at each other... As to what prompted the shooting, we are investigating. We will be reviewing all the video sources in the area and a better description of the individual is forthcoming,” said Dykes.

Witnesses reported hearing as many as 10 shots fired, and bullet holes could be seen in a nearby truck and at Snapper’s Seafood Restaurant.

“I was standing there looking at all the cars going by when I heard gun shots so I grabbed my girlfriend and ran to the other side of my truck for cover,” said one man who witnessed the shooting. “The gentleman next to me actually got hit with one of the bullets. I heard about 10 gun shots total that came from across Highway 90 but it happened so fast I was in shock. My truck also was struck by a bullet, put a hole in my door and shattered my window. But I hope the guy that got struck is alright and I pray everything goes in his favor.”

It’s unclear at this time what condition either victim is in.

Police have identified the two vehicles as a silver Nissan sedan and a black Dodge Charter, both displaying unknown license plates. Both vehicles were last seen traveling westbound on Hwy. 90.

Anyone with information about the two vehicles or of anyone who was inside the vehicles is asked to contact Biloxi Police at 228-392-0641. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate recent homicide.
Person of interest speaks with investigators following homicide
Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
10-year-old killed in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Jacoby Cortez Hersey, 31, charged with armed robbery
1 of 2 suspects arrested in Monday robbery
Ty Christopher Daniels is wanted in a shooting that happened Sept. 25.
Police say ‘love triangle’ led to shooting
The Charleston County coroner is expected to provide an update on the identity of a foot found...
Foot found near Fort Sumter belonged to woman last seen in August of 2020

Latest News

Graffiti on the walls of Mr. Carwash.
Graffiti rampant in downtown Meridian
I-459 NB shutdown from Morgan Rd. to Hwy 150
I-459 NB shutdown from Morgan Rd. to Hwy 150
A Pelham police vehicle is parked near floodwaters on County Road 52 Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in...
1 child, 1 adult die in floods in Alabama from slow-moving front
BFRS crews, BPD officers save woman from car in floodwaters
Woman pulled from floodwaters, revived in Birmingham
Hoover rescue working to locate vehicle with 2 occupants swept away in flood waters
Hoover Fire working to locate vehicle swept away in floodwaters with 2 people inside