Woman charged after setting house on fire with children inside

Shana Little, 25, set her house on fire while she and her two children were inside, according...
Shana Little, 25, set her house on fire while she and her two children were inside, according to investigators.(Kemper County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Tom Williams
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DEKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County investigators have arrested a woman after she set her house on fire.

It happened Wednesday in the 300 block of MLK St. in DeKalb. Sheriff James Moore says Shana Little, 25, got into a disagreement with her children’s father. Moore said she then set her house on fire while she and her two children were still inside.

Deputies responded to the home and were able to get into the locked house and pull everyone out.

Right now, Little is only charged with arson, but detectives are still investigating.

