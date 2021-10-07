Advertisement

Woman pulled from floodwaters, revived in Birmingham

BFRS crews, BPD officers save woman from car in floodwaters
BFRS crews, BPD officers save woman from car in floodwaters
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire Rescue crews said a woman pulled from a car that was submerged in floodwaters, was alert and conscious Wednesday night after they were able to perform CPR on her.

Two Birmingham Police Department officers arrived on the scene at 15th Avenue and 28th Street prior to BFRS and immediately went into rescue mode.

The officers went underwater to pull the unresponsive woman from the car.

BFRS crews performed CPR, and because of their heroic efforts, the woman was fully revived.

BFRS made a total of 16 water rescues during the rain and flooding event.

Birmingham Fire Rescue released this statement: “While the professionalism displayed by our Public Safety Personnel is to be commended, it is underscored by the need to remind our citizens of the grave danger that they put themselves and our First Responders in by trying to navigate floodwaters.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate recent homicide.
Person of interest speaks with investigators following homicide
Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
10-year-old killed in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Jacoby Cortez Hersey, 31, charged with armed robbery
1 of 2 suspects arrested in Monday robbery
Ty Christopher Daniels is wanted in a shooting that happened Sept. 25.
Police say ‘love triangle’ led to shooting
The Charleston County coroner is expected to provide an update on the identity of a foot found...
Foot found near Fort Sumter belonged to woman last seen in August of 2020

Latest News

Graffiti on the walls of Mr. Carwash.
Graffiti rampant in downtown Meridian
I-459 NB shutdown from Morgan Rd. to Hwy 150
I-459 NB shutdown from Morgan Rd. to Hwy 150
A Pelham police vehicle is parked near floodwaters on County Road 52 Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in...
1 child, 1 adult die in floods in Alabama from slow-moving front
Hoover rescue working to locate vehicle with 2 occupants swept away in flood waters
Hoover Fire working to locate vehicle swept away in floodwaters with 2 people inside