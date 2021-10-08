Above average temps leading into the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’re going to have unseasonably warm temps today, this weekend, and next week. Average highs should be in the low 80s, but we’re expecting mid-upper 80s today with upper 80s for highs this weekend. So, it’ll feel more like late summer instead of the cool/crisp fall weather many people like this time of year. However, the weather will be very cooperative for outdoor plans as rain isn’t expected. If you don’t have any plans, then make some if you can.

Next week, rain chances will sneak back into the forecast. No particular day is looking like a wash-out, but you will want to carry the umbrella starting Monday. Some strong storm systems will move across parts of the U.S. next week. Severe potential is elevated for the Southern Plains Sunday and possibly again by Midweek. So, stay weather aware if you plan to travel into Oklahoma, TX, Arkansas, N. Louisiana, or S. Missouri in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.