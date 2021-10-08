Angel Tree Progam’s Christmas gift registration starts Oct. 11th

Advertisement

Angel Tree Program's Gift Registration starts Oct. 11th(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The holidays are approaching, and this is the favorite time of year for some people. However, for others, it may bring some concern due to a lack of income...especially when it comes to getting Christmas gifts.

The salvation army has a program to help families with financial hardships have gifts under the tree for their kids on Christmas... it’s called the Angel Tree Program. For those who qualify, their kid’s first name, needs, wants, and sizes are written on an angel. Then, the angel is placed on the tree for the community to adopt and purchase suitable gifts.

Last year, there were 900 angels in our area. The numbers may go up this year because of the pandemic, but the Salvation Army is believing that the community will answer the call. “We have different church groups or different organizations that will adopt a family or several of the children. So, it’s been a great response from the community. So, I know that whenever there’s a need, God will provide,” says Captain Tamara Robb, Corps Officer of the Salvation Army.

Next week, from the 11th to the 15th, families in-need can register their children for this year’s angel tree program. Your kids can’t be over 12 years old, and you must call to make an appointment at 601-483-6156.

