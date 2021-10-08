Annual Walk for Diabetes Returns

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi will host its annual Walk for Diabetes event in Meridian on October 17th at Bonita Lakes Park.

Approximately, 373,000 people in Mississippi have diabetes. Of that number, about a third are undiagnosed and aren’t aware.

Regional Coordinator, Ashley Johnson says the annual walk serves as a fundraiser for the programs and services the foundation has to offer. All funds raised at the event will stay in Mississppi.

This year’s theme is ‘Lean on Me.’

“I think a lot of people really did lean on the diabetes foundation. Especially when they lost jobs, insurance, couldn’t afford their insulin and other supplies for diabetes,” Johnson said. “We just thought that would be a great theme since we’re all reconnecting and hopefully going to lean on each other as we still work our way out of this pandemic.”

The event started in Jackson 27 years ago. Johnson says this is the 12th year the event will be in Meridian.

The foundation held the event virtually last year due to the pandemic.

“We are so happy to be back in-person in all of our towns across the state. It’s a lot different having to do virtual and not really be able to visit and see people. This year we are able to be back in person and visit with everyone and reconnect,” Johnson said.

There will be a one-mile family fun walk and a 5k walk and run.

Registration starts at 1 p.m. The walk itself will kickoff at 2 p.m.

