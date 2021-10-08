Advertisement

Cruisin’ for a Wish helps area children who are critically ill

Boswell Media
Boswell Media(wtok)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Boswell Media Radio Group is once again conducting its Cruisin’ For A Wish Campaign.

Over the next few weeks, if you spot this car across East Central Mississippi, you’ll be able to sign it for a donation of only $1.00 to Make-A-Wish Mississippi.(Boswell Media)

Over the next few weeks, if you spot this car across East Central Mississippi, you’ll be able to sign it for a donation of only one dollar. All the money in turn goes into a fund to grant wishes to three children in Neshoba, Leake and Attala counties.

“I think our mission is really important because there’s these children right in your back yard that you don’t know,” said Abbie Kate Hancock of Make-A-Wish Mississippi. “Cruisin’ for a Wish Campaign brings the whole community together and it’s scientifically proven that having a wish granted for a child, increasing their hope and strength, gives them more power to fight through that illness and that treatment and gives the families hope and inspiration as well.”

The campaign runs through the end of October.

