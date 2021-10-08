Lamar snaps seven game win steak over MRA

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lamar snaps their seven game win streak in their senior night match against Madison-Ridgeland Academy.

The Raiders entered the game 9-3 in regular season play. Earlier this season Lamar did lose to the Patriots 3-0 on the road.

Lamar drops the first set 25-9.

In the second set MRA is able to come away with another win 25-19.

To end the night the _ would come out with a sweep beating the Raiders 25-18 in the final set.

Lamar will now look into their playoff schedule which begins next Thursday.

