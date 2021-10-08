Lamar snaps seven game win steak over MRA
MRA sweeps the Raiders in their senior night match 3-0.
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lamar snaps their seven game win streak in their senior night match against Madison-Ridgeland Academy.
The Raiders entered the game 9-3 in regular season play. Earlier this season Lamar did lose to the Patriots 3-0 on the road.
Lamar drops the first set 25-9.
In the second set MRA is able to come away with another win 25-19.
To end the night the _ would come out with a sweep beating the Raiders 25-18 in the final set.
Lamar will now look into their playoff schedule which begins next Thursday.
