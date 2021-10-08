Advertisement

Lamar snaps seven game win steak over MRA

MRA sweeps the Raiders in their senior night match 3-0.
Raiders huddle together in the first set to try to make a comeback. They lose the match 25-9.
Raiders huddle together in the first set to try to make a comeback. They lose the match 25-9.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lamar snaps their seven game win streak in their senior night match against Madison-Ridgeland Academy.

The Raiders entered the game 9-3 in regular season play. Earlier this season Lamar did lose to the Patriots 3-0 on the road.

Lamar drops the first set 25-9.

In the second set MRA is able to come away with another win 25-19.

To end the night the _ would come out with a sweep beating the Raiders 25-18 in the final set.

Lamar will now look into their playoff schedule which begins next Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate recent homicide.
Person of interest speaks with investigators following homicide
Shana Little, 25, is accused of setting her house on fire while she and her two children were...
Woman charged with setting house on fire with children inside
An innocent bystander in town for Cruisin' the Coast was shot in the chest after gunfire was...
UPDATE: Two people shot on Hwy. 90 in Biloxi, including man visiting for Cruisin’ the Coast
Benita Garner, 41, faces numerous charges related to a wanted suspect.
Sumter Co. dispatcher charged with giving information to wanted person
Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
10-year-old killed in ‘freak’ rodeo accident

Latest News

The Warriors fall to 2-4 on the season and end their two game winning streak
Warriors fall to Bulldogs on the road
Lamar girls soccer loses to Madison St. Joe's in semi-final game 2-1.
Raiders girls soccer drop second straight semi-final appearance
FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince...
18 ex-NBA players charged in $4 million health care fraud scheme
The Lions have not lost a homecoming game under Coach Stephens
EMCC preps for homecoming game against Northeast