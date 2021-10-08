Advertisement

Livingston community shocked over councilman’s indictment

Sudduth's name on the plaque at the Livingston City Hall.
Sudduth's name on the plaque at the Livingston City Hall.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - According to the District Attorney’s Office of the 17th judicial circuit, Livingston Councilman Carl Sudduth has been indicted by a grand jury for second degree forgery, a felony.

The District Attorney’s office said that Sudduth was using his employer’s money to pay a coworker, he falsified a tax document to cover them up.

Livingston Mayor Tom Tartt said that he only knows what he read in the paper and that Sudduth’s seat as a council man cannot be reviewed until there is a verdict, citing that everyone is innocent until proven guilty.

The people of Livingston are shocked, many of them know Sudduth as a king man who helped those around him. Several saying that they grew up with him.

Livingston resident Madelyn Mack said, “That’s like arresting Santa Claus!”

Mack said that Sudduth has done so much for the people of Livingston and hearing about his indictment was surprising, “Yeah, that’s a shock and I hope everything turns out fine.”

A court date is yet to be set for Sudduth.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shana Little, 25, is accused of setting her house on fire while she and her two children were...
Woman charged with setting house on fire with children inside
Benita Garner, 41, faces numerous charges related to a wanted suspect.
Sumter Co. dispatcher charged with giving information to wanted person
An innocent bystander in town for Cruisin' the Coast was shot in the chest after gunfire was...
UPDATE: Two people shot on Hwy. 90 in Biloxi, including man visiting for Cruisin’ the Coast
Carl Sudduth, Councilman - Livingston
Livingston councilman indicted on forgery charge
Jeremy Russell, an inmate at East Mississippi Correctional Facility, was reported unresponsive...
Inmate death at EMCF under investigation

Latest News

Boswell Media
Crusin’ for a Wish helps area children who are critically ill
Warm sunshine will shine, and this weekend will be unseasonably warm.
Warm weekend with sunshine ahead
Dawanna Budd, 53, charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
Mother of murder suspect charged with accessory
Friday’s report from the Labor Department showed that the unemployment rate fell sharply to...
Delta variant and worker shortage keep a lid on job growth