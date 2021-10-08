Livingston community shocked over councilman’s indictment

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - According to the District Attorney’s Office of the 17th judicial circuit, Livingston Councilman Carl Sudduth has been indicted by a grand jury for second degree forgery, a felony.

The District Attorney’s office said that Sudduth was using his employer’s money to pay a coworker, he falsified a tax document to cover them up.

Livingston Mayor Tom Tartt said that he only knows what he read in the paper and that Sudduth’s seat as a council man cannot be reviewed until there is a verdict, citing that everyone is innocent until proven guilty.

The people of Livingston are shocked, many of them know Sudduth as a king man who helped those around him. Several saying that they grew up with him.

Livingston resident Madelyn Mack said, “That’s like arresting Santa Claus!”

Mack said that Sudduth has done so much for the people of Livingston and hearing about his indictment was surprising, “Yeah, that’s a shock and I hope everything turns out fine.”

A court date is yet to be set for Sudduth.

