Local woman celebrates 106th birthday

Congratulations to Katherine Maxwell on her 106th birthday!
Congratulations to Katherine Maxwell on her 106th birthday!(Donna Jill Johnson)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Katherine Maxwell, of Meridian, recently celebrated her 106th birthday! That’s right. One hundred six Trips around the sun.

Mrs. Maxwell is still very active, lives in her own home and loves to cook and shop and still cleans and does yard work.

Congratulations to Katherine, who was a special part of Feel Good Friday, and her family.

