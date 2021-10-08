Local woman celebrates 106th birthday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Katherine Maxwell, of Meridian, recently celebrated her 106th birthday! That’s right. One hundred six Trips around the sun.

Mrs. Maxwell is still very active, lives in her own home and loves to cook and shop and still cleans and does yard work.

Autoplay Caption

Congratulations to Katherine, who was a special part of Feel Good Friday, and her family.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.