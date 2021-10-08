Mother of murder suspect charged with accessory

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A new arrest has been made in the September 25 shooting death of a 30-year-old man in Lauderdale County.

Dawanna Renee Budd, 53, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder. Her son, 16-year-old Jacob Hyde, has already been charged with murder in the case.

Budd, Hyde and the victim all lived at a home on Gilbert Joyner Rd., where the shooting took place.

Authorities say Budd was in an off and on domestic relationship with the victim. Investigators say Budd has been in police custody since the shooting on an unrelated misdemeanor charge.

“Based upon the information our investigators have at this time, after the incident occurred, there were incidents that we believe she undertook to make locating him and taking him into custody difficult,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie explained.

The shooting took place in the early morning hours of Sept. 25. Authorities say Hyde ran into the woods. A manhunt ensued and Hyde was eventually located near Gilbert Joyner Rd. and Baylor Rd. that afternoon.

They say there are more pieces to the puzzle that need to be revealed and the two suspects are not helping.

“We still have some evidence that either he or she knows about that we haven’t been able to recover. Based upon a number of things, we went with accessory after the fact,” Sollie said.

Hyde’s bond has been reduced from $1 million to $25,000. Meanwhile, Budd’s bond has been set at $20,000. Both are being held at the Lauderdale County Jail.

