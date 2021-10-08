Funeral services for Mr. Paul Gunnis “P.G.” Hill will be Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Dr. Wayne Hill and Brother Keith Lovett officiating . Burial will follow at Hamrick Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Paul Gunnis “P.G.” Hill, age 83, of Collinsville moved to his heavenly home on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

After finishing high school, Mr. Hill served in the Army National Guard for eight years and attended welding school at R.G. LeTourneau in Vicksburg, MS. From there, he went on to the Alabama Dry Dock Ship Yard in Mobile, AL where he worked for eight years. In 1964, he moved to Meridian, MS where he went to Patrol School that summer. In August, he moved to Quitman, MS where he was stationed for eight months with the Mississippi Highway Patrol and then moved to Meridian where he severed as a Trooper, Driver’s License Examiner, and Assistant Inspector finishing up his 25 years of service. After retirement, he served a 4-year term as Sheriff of Lauderdale County. While holding all these different positions, he continued his business with Hill’s Welding Service. Mr. Hill loved being outdoors working in his yard, planting and harvesting his garden, hunting, and fishing with grandchildren and friends.

Mr. Hill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mrs. Leddie McDonald Hill; his children, Letitia Banks (Billy), Tanya Hamill (Henry), and Paul G. Hill II (Kim); grandchildren, Caleb Hamill (Hannah), Andrea Banks, Colby Hamill, Anna Grace Banks, Aaron Banks, Ebrielle Hill, and Paul G. Hill III; a sister-in-law, Maxine Gandy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilburn and Eunice Hill, and all of his siblings, O’Neal Hill, Sylvia Hill, Aaron Hill, and Swinton Hill; as well as his mother and father-in-law, Edgar and Lessie McDonald.

Pall bearers will be Mr. Hill’s grandchildren, Caleb Hamill, Andrea Banks, Colby Hamill, Anna Grace Banks, Aaron Banks, Ebrielle Hill, Paul Hill II, along with Scotty Fleming and Drake Douglas.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to CrossView Church, Children’s of Mississippi Hospital, or the Mississippi Kidney Foundation.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

