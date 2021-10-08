Raiders girls soccer drop second straight semi-final appearance

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For the second year in a row the Lamar Raiders girls soccer team drops out of the MAIS soccer playoffs in the semi-finals. They lost on Thursday afternoon to Madison St. Josephs 2-1.

Lamar would put the ball in the back of the net first and would have a strong attack on the Bruins side for most of the game.

St. Joe’s would tie up the game before the half with a corner kick.

With a few minutes left in the game the Bruins would take the lead with a cross shot and would win the game 2-1.

Head coach Gretchen MacDonald said, “We just couldn’t put the it [the ball] in the back of the net. And sometimes that is just what happens in soccer. It’s cruel and that’s why we play the game. Sometimes the number one seed doesn’t always win. So you gotta play the game.”

Heading into the game, the Raiders were down two of their star players. Anna Claire Hutchinson, senior defender, was out with a strain in her hamstring. Sophomore Aniston Monsour was out with a torn ACL that happened last week.

Despite being down two key players head coach MacDonald doesn’t believe that the loss came from them not being able to play.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said MacDonald. “Like I said, cruel is the only word that comes to mind because they did so well they did everything we asked. They did more than what we asked and it just didn’t go our way. So it’s cruel but that’s part of life and we all have hard times, you know, it’s kind of how you respond and what you do from here so they’ll be alright.”

For the last three season the Raiders have been able to clinch their division and make it to the playoffs. They end their season Thursday afternoon with the loss.

“We were prepared and we were ready and I think we just kind of got unlucky,” said MacDonald. “And congratulations to St. Joe’s because I mean, they hung in there. And this was a tough environment to play in with fans and the field soaking wet and they drove two hours so credit to them because they stuck with it and you gotta do that. Sometimes you gotta win tough games and they did. So congratulations to them and we will look forward to playing them next year.

Madison St. Joe will go on to play Pillow Academy in the championship game on Monday.

