Advertisement

Soldier charged with killing woman on Georgia highway

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A soldier based at Fort Bragg in North Carolina is facing a murder charge after the death of his girlfriend.

Georgia authorities on Friday announced that Alonzo Dargan Jr. is accused of killing Akeila Ware after her wrecked car was found with bullet holes on a Georgia highway.

Sheriff’s officials in Troup County, Georgia, say that she was shot Tuesday while driving her car in the Georgia county southwest of Atlanta.

At a news conference Friday, investigators said Dargan was from Georgia and in a long-distance relationship with Ware while he was stationed in North Carolina. She was pregnant at the time of her death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shana Little, 25, is accused of setting her house on fire while she and her two children were...
Woman charged with setting house on fire with children inside
Benita Garner, 41, faces numerous charges related to a wanted suspect.
Sumter Co. dispatcher charged with giving information to wanted person
An innocent bystander in town for Cruisin' the Coast was shot in the chest after gunfire was...
UPDATE: Two people shot on Hwy. 90 in Biloxi, including man visiting for Cruisin’ the Coast
Carl Sudduth, Councilman - Livingston
Livingston councilman indicted on forgery charge
Jeremy Russell, an inmate at East Mississippi Correctional Facility, was reported unresponsive...
Inmate death at EMCF under investigation

Latest News

Angel Tree Program's Gift Registration starts Oct. 11th
Angel Tree Progam’s Christmas gift registration starts Oct. 11th
The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. at National Church Residences Gateway Village in Capitol...
Suspect held in shooting of 2 staffers in senior facility
John Wilson and his wife arrive at federal court Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Boston. Wilson and...
2 parents convicted in 1st trial of college bribery scandal
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Boosters, employer mandates drive increase in US vaccines
Hospital
With a growing demand and a government take-over, where are the monoclonal antibody treatments going