Southeast Lauderdale High School hosts haunted shop of horrors for the Halloween season

Fundraising event for shop classes Skills USA sponsor
SEHS Shop of Horror
SEHS Shop of Horror(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE, Miss. (WTOK) -

Southeast Lauderdale high school is kicking off its “Haunted Shop of Horror” haunted house this week.

The haunted house is also serving as a fundraising event for Skills USA which sponsors the shop class at the high school and it is their biggest fundraiser.

It is only five dollars to enter the haunted house and people are encouraged to come and visit as many times as they would like.

The biggest theme amongst everyone has been excitement and good Halloween frights.

The haunted house will be open every weekend, leading up to Halloween on October 31st, from 7pm-10pm and it is located on the Southeast Lauderdale High School campus.

