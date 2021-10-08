Warm sunshine shines brightly to end the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Drier weather has arrived, and it will stay with us at least through this weekend.

Draconid Meteor Shower

Any shower tonight will be of a different variety compared to those we’ve seen lately. The Draconid Meteor Shower is in progress. This is usually not a very active meteor shower, and it usually only means a few meteors per hour at its peak, which is Friday night. Some meteors have already been visible, and you may luck out and see others tonight or Friday night. Look north toward the constellation Draco the Dragon.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly clear. The low temperature by morning will be near 61 degrees. Friday will be mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. The high temperature will be near 85 degrees. Weather looks perfect for high school football on Friday evening. Kick off will be mostly clear with mid-70s. We’ll cool slowly to the lower 70s by 10 PM.

This Weekend’s Weather

A beautiful weekend will follow that sunny, warm Friday. Saturday will be mostly sunny. The morning will start with lower 60s, and the afternoon will warm into the mid-80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny. The day will warm from low-to-mid 60s in the morning to mid-80s in the afternoon.

Next Week

Our next chance for rain is on Monday from an approaching cold front. That chance for rain appears to be diminishing with time. The cold front may not get close enough thanks to a strong high pressure blocking its forward progress. The next shot at rain may not be until Thursday or Friday of next week.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.