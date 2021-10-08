Advertisement

Warm weekend with sunshine ahead

Warm sunshine will shine, and this weekend will be unseasonably warm.
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’ve made it to the weekend, and the weather looks perfect!

The Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear. We’ll cool from mid-70s around kickoff for the high school football games tonight. We’ll cool the lower 70s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. The low temperature by morning will be near 61. Saturday will be mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. The high temperature will be near 88 degrees.

Sunday

The first half of the weekend sets a standard for the weekend. Luckily the second half of the weekend will hold up that standard. Sunday will be mostly sunny. The day will start with low-to-mid 60s in the morning and then warm into the mid-to-upper 80s in the afternoon.

Next Week

Our next chance for rain is on Monday. This looks like a few showers rather than a situation where everyone gets rain, and that’s if we get any rain at all. The cold front that will bring the better chance for rain may stay just west of us. It isn’t likely to move through our area, but it may get just close enough to provide boost the chance for a few showers.

