Warriors fall to Bulldogs on the road

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Central Community College Warriors lose to Mississippi Gulf Coast 31-13 on the road.

The Warriors really started to turn things around as they went into this game with a two game win streak with both games coming down to special teams. The Warriors hadn’t had much luck on the road as they were already 1-2 on the season and this game did not do them any favors.

The Warriors had the lead early in the 2nd quarter after a Jaren Van Winkle 24 yard field goal to make it 10-7, but the Bulldogs responded with back to back touchdown plays and it broke the game wide open.

Gabriel Larry took quarterback duties for most of the night and he finished 7-19 for 108 yards and an interception. The running game for East Central did not work its magic as Larry Wilson only rushed for 49 yards.

On the other side, Gulf Coast quarterback Phillip Short went 15-30 for 171 yards with 3 touchdowns and two interceptions. The rushing attack for Mississippi Gulf Coast was the headliner for the Bulldogs as Cam Thomas rushed 33 times for 183 yards.

FINAL | A score that is not indicative of the Warriors' effort, No. 9 Mississippi Gulf Coast gets a 31-13 victory over ECCC. The Warriors fall to 2-4, 2-2 on the year and will take on Co-Lin next Thurs., Oct. 14 for Homecoming in Decatur! Kickoff at 6:30 p.m.#WarriorStrong pic.twitter.com/h2ErgDNGK5 — ECCC Athletics (@ECCCAthletics) October 8, 2021

ECCC falls to 2-4 on the season and are 1-3 on the road. Their next game is at home on October 14th against Co-Lin.

