Advertisement

6th annual Wings Over Winston Airshow

Louisville-Winston Airport - Saturday
Excitement is in the air in Louisville as four planes will take off and soar in the skies for...
Excitement is in the air in Louisville as four planes will take off and soar in the skies for the 6th annual Wings over Winston air show Saturday.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Excitement is in the air in Louisville as four planes will take off and soar in the skies for the 6th annual Wings Over Winston air show Saturday. The air show will be taking place at the Louisville-Winston Airport.

Visitors will be able to take a closer look at all the aircraft in the show and even talk to the pilots about their history.

One main goal of this airshow is to promote aviation awareness. Show participants said it is important for kids in the community to learn about aviation. There will be skydivers, several air acts from across the country, and the best part about this event is it’s completely free to the public.

“Our airport is so important to the local industry in attracting new industry to our town as well as our county. We were really like is for these young people to come out to see an airplane for the first time. They see our airport for the first time and they are all to take rides if that’s what they want to do. It is a great thing to do for a grandchild or child to give them their first in an open cockpit 1928 travel air and it’s absolutely gorgeous. The other thing is that we bring together some of the great talents in this air show industry,” said Mike Forster president - Louisville Winston co. Airport.

The gates will be open to the public at 9:30 am. Tune into our 10 newscast Saturday night as Newscenter 11′s Nicholas Brooks gives you a birds-eye view from one of the 1928 aircraft.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shana Little, 25, is accused of setting her house on fire while she and her two children were...
Woman charged with setting house on fire with children inside
Benita Garner, 41, faces numerous charges related to a wanted suspect.
Sumter Co. dispatcher charged with giving information to wanted person
An innocent bystander in town for Cruisin' the Coast was shot in the chest after gunfire was...
UPDATE: Two people shot on Hwy. 90 in Biloxi, including man visiting for Cruisin’ the Coast
Carl Sudduth, Councilman - Livingston
Livingston councilman indicted on forgery charge
Jeremy Russell, an inmate at East Mississippi Correctional Facility, was reported unresponsive...
Inmate death at EMCF under investigation

Latest News

Mother of murder suspect charged with accessory
Mother of murder suspect charged with accessory
Livingston community shocked over councilman’s indictment
Livingston community shocked over councilman’s indictment
Angel Tree Progam’s Christmas gift registration starts Oct. 11th
Angel Tree Progam’s Christmas gift registration starts Oct. 11th
Annual Walk for Diabetes returns
Annual Walk for Diabetes returns