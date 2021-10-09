6th annual Wings Over Winston Airshow

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Excitement is in the air in Louisville as four planes will take off and soar in the skies for the 6th annual Wings Over Winston air show Saturday. The air show will be taking place at the Louisville-Winston Airport.

Visitors will be able to take a closer look at all the aircraft in the show and even talk to the pilots about their history.

One main goal of this airshow is to promote aviation awareness. Show participants said it is important for kids in the community to learn about aviation. There will be skydivers, several air acts from across the country, and the best part about this event is it’s completely free to the public.

“Our airport is so important to the local industry in attracting new industry to our town as well as our county. We were really like is for these young people to come out to see an airplane for the first time. They see our airport for the first time and they are all to take rides if that’s what they want to do. It is a great thing to do for a grandchild or child to give them their first in an open cockpit 1928 travel air and it’s absolutely gorgeous. The other thing is that we bring together some of the great talents in this air show industry,” said Mike Forster president - Louisville Winston co. Airport.

The gates will be open to the public at 9:30 am. Tune into our 10 newscast Saturday night as Newscenter 11′s Nicholas Brooks gives you a birds-eye view from one of the 1928 aircraft.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.