Game of the Week: Morton breaks Clarkdale’s undefeated season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In week seven of high school football Clarkdale hosted Morton in this weeks Game of the Week.

To start the game Clarkdale opens up the game with the first drive. They are unable to get to the endzone so they will punt the ball.

Later in the first quarter the Bulldogs put the ball again and the Panthers let it bounce but Kendrick Boyd will grab it and hand it to Jarius Boatman. Boatman will take it down the sidelines and set up the Panthers for their first touchdown of the night.

Morton leads 6-0 after a missed two point conversion.

Clarkdale quarterback, Cal Culpepper, leads the Bulldogs to answer back. He sends a spiral down to Mason Horse who will turn on the jets and hit the endzone. The Bulldogs will lead by 1. 7-6 is the score from the first quarter.

A few plays later the Bulldogs will go back to punt again. The ball goes up and lands in the hands of Jarius Boatman. He takes the ball all the way to the house. Panthers take over the lead with a good two point conversion 14-7.

With 20 seconds to go in the half, Culpepper is looking for his guy. He lofts the ball up and into Mason Horne’s hands once again.

Clarkdale and Morton will head into half all tied up, 14-14.

Panthers would come out and score 21 unanswered points and would win the game 35-14.

