Mississippi Children’s Museum hosting guest artist workshops

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Children’s Museum in Meridian is hosting another special guest Sunday. Each Sunday for the month of October, the museum is bringing in guest artists from around Meridian to teach different art styles to kids. Terrence Roberts is Sunday’s guest artist where he will be leading a workshop from 2pm - 4pm.

“This coming Sunday, we’ve got Terrence Roberts, who is a Mississippi Arts Council Registered Artist as a storyteller. He’s going to be here tomorrow from 2pm until 4pm doing workshops and we’re thrilled to have him. He’s been part of events we’ve done in the past prior to opening our doors. He’s also been a visiting artist at the museum in Jackson, so we’re really thrilled to be able to welcome him here,” said Liz Wilson, Executive Director at the Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian.

Admission to the museum tomorrow is $10.

If you would like more information on the museum, please visit their website: https://mschildrensmuseum.org/meridian/

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.