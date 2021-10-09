Advertisement

Mississippi Children’s Museum hosting guest artist workshops

Mississippi Children's Museum is hosting guest workshops
Mississippi Children's Museum is hosting guest workshops(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Children’s Museum in Meridian is hosting another special guest Sunday. Each Sunday for the month of October, the museum is bringing in guest artists from around Meridian to teach different art styles to kids. Terrence Roberts is Sunday’s guest artist where he will be leading a workshop from 2pm - 4pm.

“This coming Sunday, we’ve got Terrence Roberts, who is a Mississippi Arts Council Registered Artist as a storyteller. He’s going to be here tomorrow from 2pm until 4pm doing workshops and we’re thrilled to have him. He’s been part of events we’ve done in the past prior to opening our doors. He’s also been a visiting artist at the museum in Jackson, so we’re really thrilled to be able to welcome him here,” said Liz Wilson, Executive Director at the Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian.

Admission to the museum tomorrow is $10.

If you would like more information on the museum, please visit their website: https://mschildrensmuseum.org/meridian/

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benita Garner, 41, faces numerous charges related to a wanted suspect.
Sumter Co. dispatcher charged with giving information to wanted person
Dawanna Budd, 53, charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
Mother of murder suspect charged
Shana Little, 25, is accused of setting her house on fire while she and her two children were...
Woman charged with setting house on fire with children inside
Wyatt Close and Brandon Thompson won $3 million on a Jumbo Bucks Titanium ticket.
Best friends win $3M on scratch-off lottery ticket
Some take offense at state fair attraction. Andy Gipson says there’s nothing offensive about it.
Some take offense at state fair attraction. Andy Gipson says there’s nothing offensive about it.

Latest News

Joshua Black, 10-month-old
Family & friends attend funeral for infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake
Football Friday - October 8, 2021 - Part 1
Football Friday - October 8, 2021 - Part 2
Football Friday - October 8, 2021 - Part 3