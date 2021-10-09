Advertisement

No. 9 West Alabama heads to Shorter

West Alabama prepares to take on North American University at Tiger Stadium
West Alabama prepares to take on North American University at Tiger Stadium(Trent Spruell/UWA Athletics)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Oct. 8, 2021
ROME, GA. (WTOK) - West Alabama hits the road to Rome, GA to play Shorter on Saturday.

This is the ninth time that the two teams have met and West Alabama leads the series 8-0. The last time these two teams met the Tigers defeated the Hawks 41-0.

So far this season UWA is 5-0 and 2-0 in conference play. After defeating West Georgia on the road 38-20 the Tigers jumped to 10th in the American Coaches Division II Coaches Poll and offically ranked ninth in the NCAA DII Power rankings.

The Hawks are 2-3 on the season and 0-2 in conference play.

UWA and Shorter will kick off at 12:00 pm Saturday afternoon.

