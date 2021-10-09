Advertisement

Tailgate Game: Warriors trump Wildcats at Ray Stadium

One of the oldest rivalries in high school football restarted again at Ray Stadium
By Shahji Adam
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Oak Grove Warriors beat the Meridian Wildcats 52-34 at Ray Stadium in a rivalry game.

The night started out special for the Meridian Wildcats as the game ball was brought via helicopter and Superintendent of the Meridian School District Dr. Amy Carter delivered it on the field.

The game quickly went the Warriors way as they got out to a 14-0 lead. Their second touchdown drive started due to a surprise onside kick that Oak Grove landed on.

Meridian High started to turn things around and scored 28 straight points capped off by a Jonathan Vaughn touchdown run to make it 28-14 going into the 2nd quarter.

The Warriors made key adjustments and take this one on the road. Wildcats are now 4-3 on the season while Oak Grove moves to 5-1.

A tough first loss at home for Meridian and they now start a two week road game stretch starting with Brandon on October 15th.

