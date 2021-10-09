Volunteer Fire Department holds annual fundraiser

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One volunteer fire department held their annual fundraiser Saturday.

Suqualena Volunteer Fire Department spent lunchtime on Saturday taking donations for catfish and chicken plates. A $600 rock house trading post gift card was also raffled off. All the money raised today will go to buying equipment for fire fighters at the station.

“For one fire fighter to be outfitted with the proper equipment to do their job, is ten thousand dollars a person. This helps the community by making sure that we’ve got all of our fire fighters outfitted with the proper equipment. It makes everyone’s insurance go down. It’s a great way to buy something to eat and make it for a good cause and it betters everybody’s community around,” said Odie Barrett, Director at Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency.

Last year’s fish fry raised over six thousand dollars.

