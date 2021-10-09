Warm and dry to end the weekend, but rain chances sneak back into the forecast for Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dry conditions will stay with us for the overnight hours into Sunday with lows dropping into the lower 60′s. Mostly sunny skies will be the story for Sunday with a few clouds being possible. Highs will climb into the upper 80′s with lows dropping into the lower 60′s for overnight into Monday. Rain chances make a return for the beginning of the work week by way of passing showers. Most of us will not see rainfall, but we are all fair game to see some. Those rain chances stick with us for the remainder of the week with highs hovering around the mid-to-upper 80′s and lows in the mid 60′s.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.