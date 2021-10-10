Advertisement

1 killed, 14 wounded in Minn. bar shooting

By WCCO staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – One person was killed and 14 others were injured in a shooting at a bar in St. Paul.

Police said they believe several shooters were involved.

The St. Paul Police Department said it received multiple 911 calls early Sunday just after midnight.

A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fourteen other gunshot victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment. All are expected to survive.

Investigators, including video and forensic experts, are now piecing together what led to the shooting.

No suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural...
Mississippi mother & unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city
Benita Garner, 41, faces numerous charges related to a wanted suspect.
Sumter Co. dispatcher charged with giving information to wanted person
Dawanna Budd, 53, charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
Mother of murder suspect charged
Joshua Black, 10-month-old
Family & friends attend funeral for infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake
Mississippi student charged as an adult after allegedly stabbing teen in stomach with hunting...
Mississippi student charged as an adult after allegedly stabbing teen in stomach with hunting knife

Latest News

FILE - Allen West, a candidate for the Republican nomination for governor of Texas, announced...
Allen West, Texas GOP gubernatorial hopeful, has COVID-19
Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Iowa’s GOP leaders stand by Trump as he repeats false claims
This booking photo shows Matthew Mire.
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several La. parishes taken into custody
In this Jan. 29, 2007, file photo Yvette Ibarra holds a Dancing Princess Barbie doll while...
California law requires gender-neutral area in some stores