Advertisement

688 solar panels installed at local school

688 solar panels are now installed on the backside of Northeast Middle School’s campus.
688 solar panels are now installed on the backside of Northeast Middle School’s campus.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 688 solar panels are now installed on the backside of Northeast Middle School’s campus.

This is part of the District’s $10-million energy efficiency plan that was approved in 2019. Integrity Energy out of Arkansas delivered the solar panels to Northeast Middle School on Monday, September 20.

The operations director provides information about the expected savings and so forth.

“We hope to be up and running by December with the panels. They are finishing up installation this week with the panels. They will start the wiring next week. From there, hopefully, by December we will start producing power got our Northeast Middle School. We look to produce about 340,000 kilowatts hours on average electricity per year. From that, hopefully, we will have about 60 to 80% off savings for Northeast Middle School and the district – as for as going forward with the energy bills,” said Kevin Cheatham LCSD director of operations.

The Lauderdale County School District is one of the very few school systems in Mississippi that has taken the leap to explore the use of solar energy.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benita Garner, 41, faces numerous charges related to a wanted suspect.
Sumter Co. dispatcher charged with giving information to wanted person
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural...
Mississippi mother & unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city
Dawanna Budd, 53, charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
Mother of murder suspect charged
Joshua Black, 10-month-old
Family & friends attend funeral for infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake
Mississippi student charged as an adult after allegedly stabbing teen in stomach with hunting...
Mississippi student charged as an adult after allegedly stabbing teen in stomach with hunting knife

Latest News

LaDarius Spivey is joined by members of local law enforcement to celebrate his 11th birthday.
First Responders: Sgt. LaDarius Spivey
Master storyteller holds workshop at Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian
Master storyteller holds workshop at Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian
One of the cars in the accident
Fatal car accident on Highway-39
A local church held a days of creation drive where they educated the public of God’s creation...
Days of creation drive-thru held at local church