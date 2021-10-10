688 solar panels installed at local school

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 688 solar panels are now installed on the backside of Northeast Middle School’s campus.

This is part of the District’s $10-million energy efficiency plan that was approved in 2019. Integrity Energy out of Arkansas delivered the solar panels to Northeast Middle School on Monday, September 20.

The operations director provides information about the expected savings and so forth.

“We hope to be up and running by December with the panels. They are finishing up installation this week with the panels. They will start the wiring next week. From there, hopefully, by December we will start producing power got our Northeast Middle School. We look to produce about 340,000 kilowatts hours on average electricity per year. From that, hopefully, we will have about 60 to 80% off savings for Northeast Middle School and the district – as for as going forward with the energy bills,” said Kevin Cheatham LCSD director of operations.

The Lauderdale County School District is one of the very few school systems in Mississippi that has taken the leap to explore the use of solar energy.

