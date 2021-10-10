Advertisement

Cruisin’ the Coast wraps up with big expectations for next year

Cruisin the Coast
Cruisin the Coast(Andres Fuentes)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Car lovers across the region now cruise back to reality after more than a week of Cruisin’ the Coast. But before thousands of car enthusiasts packed up for home, many trickled back into Centennial Plaza for the last full day of festivities.

A non-denominational prayer service kicked off Sunday morning, with organizers giving thanks for the successes seen in 2021. For the event’s 25th anniversary, 9,497 registered cars spent time in the coastal towns between Bay St. Louis and Pascagoula.

“We’re grateful for you for making this the number one classic car show in America year after year,” Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes said.

Hundred of people huddled in front of the stage, patiently waiting to see if they were raffle winners. Ralph Martin from Kiln won the Make-a-Wish raffle, winning the special 1957 Chevy Bel Air Convertible which organizers named “Belle.”

And because the demand for tickets was so high, Cruisin’ officials gave the foundation two checks totaling at 40-thousand dollars.

“We did not expect the bonus check,” South Mississippi Make-a-Wish Director Shellie Moses said. “We knew that ticket sales have been tremendous this year. We knew Belle was quite popular but we did not know what we would be getting at the end of the day, so we are very thankful for Cruisin’ the Coast and definitely that $40,000. It will come in handy.”

Early bird and survey raffles were also held, with thousands of dollars going back to cruisers this year. But organizers didn’t forget about the volunteers that help run the show.

11 South Mississippi car clubs partner with Cruisin’ to get everything set up, running and then taken down. Each club nominated someone to be recognized on stage and be awarded a plaque and Jimmie Clark with the Coast Cruisers won the Gene Oswalt Volunteer of the Year Award.

“I’ve been with Cruisin’ the Coast for all the 25 years, and this is the best so far,” he said.

With all the fun and generosity for the special milestone year, organizers and cruisers expect the same energy for next year.

“We have 813 people registered for 2022, so we are excited about that,” said Chevis Swetman, a member of the board of directors.

Gulfport resident Brenda Cole is a part of that number, hoping for another week of memories next year.

“We pray for wonderful weather, pray for everyone to have a safe trip coming and going home,” she said. “We will have more fun.”

She also expects to see even more new cars and new faces.

“We will have 10,000 before you know it,” she said. “We’ll top it.”

Cruisin’ the Coast 2022 will be from October 2nd until the 9th.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural...
Mississippi mother & unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city
Benita Garner, 41, faces numerous charges related to a wanted suspect.
Sumter Co. dispatcher charged with giving information to wanted person
Dawanna Budd, 53, charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
Mother of murder suspect charged
Joshua Black, 10-month-old
Family & friends attend funeral for infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake
Mississippi student charged as an adult after allegedly stabbing teen in stomach with hunting...
Mississippi student charged as an adult after allegedly stabbing teen in stomach with hunting knife

Latest News

Many women postponed their mammogram screenings during the height of the pandemic.
Local clinic sees increase in women scheduling mammograms
Grants will help students who left school to finish degrees
A recreational vehicle and attached shed were a total loss following a Saturday morning fire...
Suspect arrested, charged with arson in Jones County
Ole Miss VS Arkansas
Ole Miss Battles with Arkansas