Advertisement

EMCC’s defense comes through in fourth quarter to carry Lions to victory after 7 turnovers in the game

Lion defense celebrates fumble recovery to help lead EMCC to their 34-19 victory.
Lion defense celebrates fumble recovery to help lead EMCC to their 34-19 victory.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The sixth ranked Lions comeback from first deficit of the season after 7 turnovers during their homecoming game on Saturday. They beat Northeast Community College 34-19.

The Lions started the game making it look like a no brainer. But things quickly changed.

In the first half alone the Lions had five turnovers.

But they do not trail by much at the half they are trailing 9-7.

In the third quarter the Lions look to get back on the board. Amariyon Howard will rush in the touchdown to give the Lions the lead 14-12.

NEMCC will answer back quick though. They will retake the lead with less than three minutes to go in the third 19-14.

By the end of the third quarter the Lions had turned the ball over six times.

In the fourth Jamari Jones finds Kevin Barnett for the touchdown. The Lions go for two but the two point conversion is no good.

Now it is EMCC’s defense who steps up. Cam McCullum with a pick six to extend the Lions lead 27-19.

Northeast would then fumble the ball and EMCC would take advantage. They take over and get into the endzone 34-19.

The Lions would finish the day with 426 total yards. They also had four interceptions and three fumbles on the day.

EMCC preps for a short week when they will host Coahoma on Thursday night at Sullivan Windham field at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benita Garner, 41, faces numerous charges related to a wanted suspect.
Sumter Co. dispatcher charged with giving information to wanted person
Dawanna Budd, 53, charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
Mother of murder suspect charged
Shana Little, 25, is accused of setting her house on fire while she and her two children were...
Woman charged with setting house on fire with children inside
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural...
Mississippi mother & unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city
Some take offense at state fair attraction. Andy Gipson says there’s nothing offensive about it.
Some take offense at state fair attraction. Andy Gipson says there’s nothing offensive about it.

Latest News

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first...
Fried sharp, Braves blank Brewers 3-0 to tie NLDS at 1-all
Myles Brooks returns an interception for a touchdown Saturday is SFA's 58-13 win over...
Johnson’s 2 TDs helps MVSU beat Bethune-Cookman 20-14
SOURCE: Alcorn State Athletics
Pringle with 2 TDs as Alcorn St. holds off Grambling 24-20
Breon Heyward scooped up a fumble and raced 53 yards for a touchdown to spark UTEP to a 26-13...
UTEP defense grounds Southern Miss, rolls to 26-13 win