EMCC’s defense comes through in fourth quarter to carry Lions to victory after 7 turnovers in the game

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The sixth ranked Lions comeback from first deficit of the season after 7 turnovers during their homecoming game on Saturday. They beat Northeast Community College 34-19.

The Lions started the game making it look like a no brainer. But things quickly changed.

In the first half alone the Lions had five turnovers.

But they do not trail by much at the half they are trailing 9-7.

In the third quarter the Lions look to get back on the board. Amariyon Howard will rush in the touchdown to give the Lions the lead 14-12.

I’m out in Scooba today and let’s just say #EMCC has struggled with turnovers.



About 4-5 from what I have counted.



The Lions show they are still in it though. They come in and take their first lead of the game.



Current score is 14-12 Lions with about 5 minutes to go in the 3rd pic.twitter.com/iNI9siy6xn — syd (@sydney_wicker) October 9, 2021

NEMCC will answer back quick though. They will retake the lead with less than three minutes to go in the third 19-14.

By the end of the third quarter the Lions had turned the ball over six times.

In the fourth Jamari Jones finds Kevin Barnett for the touchdown. The Lions go for two but the two point conversion is no good.

It’s a 4th quarter battle now.



Lions retake the lead 20-19 after this touchdown they miss the 2 point conversion.



About 9 minutes to go in the game! pic.twitter.com/FLaJgdwTJi — syd (@sydney_wicker) October 9, 2021

Now it is EMCC’s defense who steps up. Cam McCullum with a pick six to extend the Lions lead 27-19.

Northeast would then fumble the ball and EMCC would take advantage. They take over and get into the endzone 34-19.

The Lions would finish the day with 426 total yards. They also had four interceptions and three fumbles on the day.

EMCC preps for a short week when they will host Coahoma on Thursday night at Sullivan Windham field at 7 p.m.

