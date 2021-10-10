Free ACT Prep for local students

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Free act prep on all subjects was offered to students that are looking to boost their test scores.

The event was held at the James Carter Foundation on 8th street.

Over 20 kids took advantage of this free program.

One student, Senior Jada Green, scored a 21 on her act and helping her classmate to do the same.

“It all started with me wanting to better my personal score to reach the goal of a 25 or higher,” Green said, “I wanted to help my classmate’s scores, so I reached out to my former teachers and family to see if they would consider doing an ACT prep class. They reached out to me in a matter of time. They actually made it happen.”

Instuctors Sara Dunn and Jonathan Brown said that the even will be held again next Saturday, the 16th, from 10 AM to 1PM

