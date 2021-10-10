Advertisement

Johnson’s 2 TDs helps MVSU beat Bethune-Cookman 20-14

Myles Brooks returns an interception for a touchdown Saturday is SFA's 58-13 win over Mississippi Valley State.
Myles Brooks returns an interception for a touchdown Saturday is SFA's 58-13 win over Mississippi Valley State. (KTRE)(KTRE Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Caleb Johnson ran for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to push Mississippi Valley State past winless Bethune-Cookman 20-14 on Saturday.

The Delta Devils (2-3, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) snapped a four-game losing streak to Bethune-Cookman (0-6, 0-2).

Johnson bulled in from the 1 to cap a 14-play, 80-yard drive to start the fourth quarter. The Delta Devils’ Andrew Bloodsaw picked off a Devin Black pass, and on the next play Johnson ran for a 14-yard touchdown with 9:14 remaining.

Johnson finished with 96 yards on 22 caries. Jalani Eason had 81 yards rushing and 137 yards passing that included a 22-yard touchdown pass to Datavious Porter in the first quarter.

Black was 18-of-30 passing for 307 yards, and he threw two touchdown passes in the first half for the Wildcats.

