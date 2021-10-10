Local clinic sees increase in women scheduling mammograms

SHUBUTA, Miss. (WTOK) - Outreach Health Services in Shubuta, Mississippi said they are seeing an increase in the number of women scheduling their annual mammograms. This comes after many postponed their appointments during the height of the pandemic.

There were 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer and 685,000 deaths globally in 2020 according to the World Health Organization’s website.

Outreach Health Services said it is required to get a mammogram once a year when women reach the age of 40.

They said people can start earlier if they have a family history of breast cancer.

Newscenter 11 talked to one nurse who said every day is breast cancer awareness not just October because women should be conducting daily self-exams.

The nurse said she’s glad to see more women scheduling appointments.

“Early detection is the best prevention. Mammograms are a preventative service screening so if you’re checking you’re breast monthly or whenever you’re checking you’re breast and if you find something that is abnormal doesn’t sit around and wait on it, to see if it’s going to go away just get into the office and see your primary care provider,” said Outreach Health Services Nurse Practitioner, Shanika Boyd.

Boyd said there are many opportunities to get checked out and talking with others can help women feel more comfortable scheduling appointments.

“We are partnered with the Mississippi State Department of Health with their program called the Breast Cancer and Cervical Prevention and that allows patients or females aged 50 and over that do not have insurance to qualify for free mammograms. So, I think it’s best to take advantage of the free services,” said Boyd.

Visit https://www.outreachhs.org/ to learn more about their mobile and health services.

